Protest has achieved 25% of its purpose – Lawyer, Dania

By Evelyn Usman

Lagos-based human rights activist and lawyer, Chief Abdullahi Dania, has described the hunger protest as a justified action, stating that it has achieved 25% of its purpose.

In an interview with journalists at his Gbagada, Lagos office yesterday, he commended the Federal Government for responding to the demands of the protesters.

Dania attributed the cause of the protest to what he described as “conspicuous corruption, high cost of living, youth restiveness due to unemployment,” and advocated for populist policies and support for local farmers.

The legal practitioner identified corruption as a significant issue in Nigeria, drawing from his personal experience prosecuting subsidy fraud. He therefore advocated for accountability and transparency in government.

“I have personal experience prosecuting subsidy fraud, and I know how deep the rot goes,” he said. “As a rights activist and maritime practitioner, I have been following the planned protest with great interest. The protest is justified, and I believe it has achieved 25% of its goals. It has already led to some positive changes, such as cheaper rice and populist policies. But we must continue to push for more.”

The activist drew parallels with the EndSARS protest, emphasizing the need for a coordinated approach to avoid destruction and violence and a peaceful approach to effect change.

“I personally did not want to join the protest because it is not organized,” he said. “My fear is that I wouldn’t want a replicate of what happened during EndSARS because EndSARS was not planned; it erupted because of the overzealous and overreaching position of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, which was SARS of the Nigeria Police. There was no clear-cut single leader of that protest. With due respect, we just saw people coming to do a jamboree; they sang, laughed, but nobody was addressing issues.

“During a protest like this, you can’t stop area boys from coming in; you can’t stop the government from making their own protest against the protest. As a society, we are evolving, and we must find new ways to effect change. Destruction and violence only lead to more problems.”

“I support the protest, except that I am not in support of the protest being hijacked by criminals or politicians. I will not support a protest that will lead to destruction of scarce infrastructure, I will not support a protest that will lead to the killing of police personnel, like it happened the other time. I will not support a protest that will lead to destruction. The society is evolving; nothing is static, so we should look at the best way to effect protest and reduce the damages that usually go with protest in Nigeria,” he stated.

Professing a solution to the problem at hand, he urged the federal government to focus on populist policies that are self-executory and support indigenous businesses, citing the Dangote refinery as an example in that regard, describing it as a game-changer for the economy through its propensity to create jobs, boost electricity, and stimulate growth.

He highlighted support for farmers as part of the solution, as well as tackling insecurity. The activist expressed skepticism about the sustainability of the protests, citing the dependence of many Nigerians on daily jobs for survival.