Protest: Grab opportunities, not trouble – Adodo tells youths

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A youth group, Rising-Up for a United Nigeria, has called on Nigerian youths to shun planned protests and instead focus on grabbing opportunities presented by the Tinubu administration.

According to the group’s convener, Ambassador Solomon Adodo, who spoke during a guest appearance on Radio Nigeria Network News, the government has already started addressing the key issues that necessitated the protests, making them unnecessary.

Adodo cited the opening of international borders for food importation, distribution of grains from national reserves, and the launch of a consumer credit scheme as evidence of the government’s efforts to tackle hunger, food inflation, and poverty.

He also commended the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dame Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, for aligning her ministry with the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda, providing opportunities for self-employment and wealth creation.

The group further praised the ministry’s initiatives, including the Skill-UP artisans program, designed to boost productivity and earnings of artisans, and the Diaspora Investment Initiative, which has secured $30 billion in investment commitments.

Adodo urged youths to distance themselves from ‘self-seeking politicians’ and instead support the government’s efforts to address the country’s challenges.

He said, “There is virtually no need for Nigerian youths to protest as Mr. President has already started addressing those germaine issues that could have justified a national protest.

“The cries of the protest are being addressed. Therefore no true patriot will be on the streets disrupting governance or business activities.

“A protest is different from a riot and what is being pushed for is a violent riot which the promoters hope will achieve a regime change.

“Any group of persons who choose the cowardly enterprise of protests to de-market the current administration and make a caricature of the tireless efforts of Mr. President and competent Ministers is not a patriot and should not be taken seriously.”