Protest: EndSARS horror must not repeat – Anglican Primate begs security agencies

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Anglican Primate, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has urged security agencies to prevent a repeat of the EndSARS horror, as Nigerians prepare for a planned protest against the government’s handling of the economy and insecurity.

Speaking at the Church of Nigeria Anglican Chancellors, Registrars, and Legal Officers Conference (ACRLOC) in Abuja on Tuesday, Archbishop Ndukuba expressed concern over the government’s failure to address issues such as infrastructural projects, public schools, and rural communities.

He criticized the government’s handling of the economy, citing increasing hardship, starvation, and economic difficulties faced by Nigerians.

The Archbishop also called for accountability and an intensified investigation into leaders who are ‘evil and sacred cows.’

Archbishop Ndukuba commended the appointment of Olanipekun Olukoyede as the new EFCC chairman but urged the government to heed calls for accountability.

The Archbishop also addressed the issue of insecurity, describing it as a growing concern that resembles the internal conflicts in Somalia and South Sudan.

He called for the establishment of a State or Regional Police Force to address the challenge.

The Anglican Primate said, “Our nation, Nigeria, is going through tough times. The country is facing increasing hardship, starvation, and economic difficulties. The appointment of Olanipekun Olukoyede to head the EFCC is commendable, but the calls for accountability are not being heeded.

“The investigation into leaders who are seen as evil and sacred cows must be intensified, and leadership should be seen as a sacred trust from God.

“Nigeria’s insecurity is a growing concern, resembling the internal conflicts in Somalia and South Sudan. The establishment of a State or Regional Police Force can help each zone respond to insecurity, bringing stability, security, and economic growth.

“We call for restraint and caution for all the organizers and those who want to participate in this demonstration.

“We plead for patience on the part of the people and request the police, the military, and other enforcement agencies to be cautious in handling this demonstration to ensure that we do not have a recurrence of the EndSARS massacre.”

The Anglican Primate also urged citizens to engage in farming and food production, citing the need for food security.

In addition, Archbishop Ndukuba reaffirmed the Church of Nigeria’s stance against the revisionist rejection of the authority of scriptures, homosexuality, and human sexuality.

He emphasized the need to maintain biblical orthodoxy and the cherished Anglican heritage.

“Our commitment to the stance of the Church of Nigeria against the revisionist rejection of the authority of the scriptures, homosexuality, and human sexuality, and heretical teachings… remains resolute,” the Archbishop added.

The Dean of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Blessing Enyindah, also spoke at the conference, urging participants to remain committed to serving in their roles despite facing challenges. He emphasized the need to connect with God’s Word and remain steadfast in one’s beliefs and responsibilities.

The conference theme, ‘To Whom Shall We Go?’ (John 6:68), resonated with the Archbishop’s message, as he emphasized the need for Nigerians to turn to God in the face of challenges.