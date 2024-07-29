Protest: Don’t turn South West to theatre of war – S/W APC leaders

File: Protest

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Southwest Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has appealed to Nigerians that the present hardship would soon give way to meaningful livelihood for all.

Rising from an emergency meeting of the party’s zonal executive committee held in Akure, Ondo state, they appealed for caution and pleaded that Nigerians should be patient with the present administration.

In a communique issued after the meeting, which was signed by National Vice Chairman/ Chairman South West, Hon lsaacs Kekemeke and it’s Zonal Secretary, Hon. Vincent Bewaji, the party,

“calls on all South westerners both home and abroad to refuse to allow the Southwest of Nigeria to be used as a theatre of war or Centre of criminality via violent protests.

“The destruction of the economic and industrial heritages of the Southwest, which it is yet to recover from the destructions during the End-SARS protest, is instructive.

They pleaded with Nigerians ” to bear these temporary hardships and pains with patience and equanimity and assures that, in no time, these pains would give way to meaningful livelihood for all Nigerians.

The communique reads” The Party in the zone recognises that every Nigerian has a right under our Constitution to peaceful protest and express himself or herself over the programme(s) of government.

“The Party in the Zone notes the giant and monumental steps already taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to give a new socio- economic direction to Nigeria to ultimately ensure prosperity and abundance for all Nigerians.

They added that ” Party in the Zone further notes that, as to be expected, the monumental structural economic changes undertaken by the government have brought hardship to a great number of Nigerians. Members of the party in the Southwest are not insulated from the pains and hardship.

“The Party, while acknowledging the right of all those who abode/live in the Southwest to peaceful protest.

It called “on leaders of the Southwest including traditional rulers, leaders of opposition parties, Elites, Union leaders, market women, students, and Religious leaders in the Southwest to stand up and protect all socio-economic interests of the South West by ensuring that no violent protests of any sort are held in any part of the Southwest.

“The party in the zone urge all State chapters of the Party in the Southwest to continue to sensitize members of the Party and the public in their States on the need to keep the peace and tranquility in the region.

They called “on government officials from the Zone who are politicians to return to their various base to interface and explain government’s sincere motives to their people.

” The Party in the Zone calls on government officials from the Zone who are politicians to return to their various base to interface and explain government’s sincere motives to their people.

According to the communique “The party in the zone categorically and unequivocally condemns the call for change of democratically elected government outside of periodic election and other legally provided procedures, as unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic and provocative. Election losers, their supporters, and sympathisers must learn to wait for the next round of elections.

“The Party in the Zone pledges its loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and commends his bold, courageous, foresighted leadership of Nigeria.

It encouraged “the President to continue, while doggedly executing the renewed hope agenda, to be mindful, of the present hardship facing Nigerians and to as characteristic of him, be flexible in addressing the negative consequences of government desirable programmes on ordinary Nigerians.