Protest: Don’t allow yourselves to be used, Niger Delta Group tells youths

Youth

By Henry Umoru

A group under the aegis of 21st century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC has again called for restraint, appealing to the youths in the country not to join the planned nationwide protest.

In a statement on Tuesday by its Coordinator, Izon Ebi, the group particularly called on the people of Niger Delta, the entire South South, South East and South West, youths, women and men to ignore what it described as the so called End bad governance or end hunger protest.

According to the group, though, these are harrowing time both for the citizens and government in the country, but in circumstances of this nature, what was required was introspection, resilience and restraint and these should be worthy companion of citizenship and not protest that could be hijacked.

Recall that there have been reports that youths are planning a nationwide protest between August 1 and 15 against the rising cost of living and economic hardship in the country.

In a statement titled, ” a call for Restraint”, Ebi said, “The 21st century youths and Agitators with conscience is in solemn sympathy with the Nigerian populace and in general because of the extreme economic situation in the country which has made meeting basic necessities difficult, these are harrowing time both for citizens and government in the country, but in dire situations like this, introspection, resilience and restraint should be worthy companion of citizenship.

“The Federal government due to the dire economic situation it made on ground took drastic economic discision which has reduced the purchasing power of citizens and spiked inflation, but in retrospect, the discision of the Federal government was necessary and for the overall benefit of the country and the results have started trickling in and soon, the country will be in the right footing.

“It will be recalled that in the last administration due to insecurity two farming seasons where lost due the the insecurity in the North West, North East and Middle Belt region.

“The insecurity prevented farmers from going to their farms and the few that dared to go, paid dearly sometimes with their lives. This unexpectedly has put pressure on the price of commodities thus causing the food price inflation but it’s on record that the Federal government has drastically broken the fetters of insecurity and commodities prices are on their way down.

“Also, the Federal government has reduced to zero the customs duty for imported basic food commodities and medicine for a first window of six months, this is also a measure to bring down the soaring inflation on basic necessities.

“Furthermore, the students loan portal, the you win portal for building entrepreneurs has been activated where youths can access loans for school fees and businesses. All these and much more are efforts that the government has put in to ameliorate the dire situation the country finds itself in. At the sub national level, the various state government and MDA”s, NGO’s are on an overdrive in distributing basic food items to the most vulnerable to mitigate the dire economic situation.

“It is on this note that the 21st century youths and Agitators with conscience reiterates the need for restraint and patriotism as the call for anarchy will do no one no good. People should shelve the idea of protest and give the government time to bring the situation under control. As citizens, this is the best path to tow. God bless Nigeria.”