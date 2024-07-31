Protest: Burutu LG boss sues for peace, unity in riverine communities

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The executive chairman, Burutu local government area of Delta State, Hon. Julius Takeme, has called on youths of the council area to maintain the prevailing peace during the nationwide protest that is billed for August Ist.

Takeme, who issued a statement yesterday, noted that it had become necessary to make the call with the rumoured plans of causing havoc by hoodlums in the riverine area.

He noted that Ijaws are peace-loving and that a protest against hunger and hardship does not warrant destruction of either government or individual property.

“I urge all youths of Burutu local government area to be law-abiding and not to destroy either government or individual property in the council area in the name of hunger and hardship protest.

“As a government that has just come on board, we are determined to work for the progress and development of Burutu local government area and the people.

“Therefore, I urge all sons and daughters of the council area to be united, law-abiding and maintain the prevailing peace during and after the protest because we need development in our area, and not retrogression”, he said.