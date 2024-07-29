Protest: Beware of failed politicians, Diri warns youths

Diri

..excludes appointees, civil servants from FG rice palliative

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, has cautioned youths of the state to be wary of failed politicians who plan to use the proposed national protest to disturb the peace of the state.

Diri who spoke in Yenagoa on Monday said security reports available to him indicated that politicians that lost the last governorship election in the state were plotting to cause mayhem.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as appealing to the youths to avoid being used by such politicians, saying they do not mean well for the state.

He said his administration will not fold it arms and watch self-serving politicians disrupt the peace the state had worked hard to achieve.

While acknowledging that there were challenges in the country, he called for dialogue as a way of resolving the issues.

The governor stated that his administration has continued to engage genuine groups such as the Ijaw Youth Council led by Jonathan Lokpobiri and student leaders, noting however that peaceful protest was the right of individuals and groups in any society and that the doors of his administration were open to those who genuinely love the state and want to see it progress.

He also called for the arrest of any other person parading himself as IYC president apart from Lokpobiri.

He said: “There are threats to peace and security across the nation, not only our state. We have heard from reliable sources that the impending protest is being sponsored.

“While we appeal to the youths of Bayelsa to avoid being used, especially by failed politicians, let me sound a note of warning to all those sponsored to kill our people that this will never be allowed in Bayelsa State. We have empowered the security agencies to deal with such people.

“To our youths who sincerely love Bayelsa State, we will continue to engage you and continue to dialogue with all those who feel aggrieved. Yes, there is hardship but as a government we will not stand idle to watch anybody try to bring down this state.

“I have directed that the distribution of the 20 trucks of rice received from the Federal Government should start today.

“That rice should not be given to any political appointee or civil servants. Only those in our communities who do not benefit directly from the government should get it. The rice has no PDP or APC face. I urge all Bayelsans to continue to support their government.”