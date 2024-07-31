Protest: Arewa youths slam Fayose over ‘insulting comments’ against Northerners

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Arewa Youth Assembly has slammed former Governor Ayodele Fayose over his comments perceived as insulting to Northerners, sparking a call for protests across the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Fayose had stated during a love interview on Channels TV that the failure of the federal government to develop Nigeria was due to Northerners having many children, constituting a huge problem for the country.

“The reason why it is difficult for Tinubu to develop Nigeria is because Northerners are giving birth to children they can’t cater for,” Fayose said.

The Arewa Youth Assembly deemed this comment an insult and a conspiracy against the North.

Mohammed Salihu Danlami, Speaker of the Arewa Youth Assembly, in a statement on Wednesday, declared Fayose an ‘enemy of the North’.

Danlami called on all Northerners to join the protest starting tomorrow unless Fayose apologizes.

The Arewa Youth Assembly argued that their protest is a constitutional right, emphasizing that they will not accept anyone disrespecting their people.

They also claimed to have played a crucial role in the emergence of President Bola Tinubu and his victory in the presidential election.

Danlami stated, “We have also declared him (Fayose) an enemy of the North. For record purpose, after Allah, we can say without any doubt, that we were instrumental to the emergence of Tinubu as APC Presidential candidate and his victory in the Presidential election.

“Since to protest is our Constitutional right, am calling on all Northerners to come out and join the protest in all the 19 Northern states and FCT Abuja starting tomorrow, unless former Governor Fayose apologizes to our people.”

The controversy has highlighted ethnic tensions and concerns about population growth, development, and government policies.

The protest call has sparked concerns about potential violence and further ethnic divisions. The situation remains tense, with many awaiting Fayose’s response to the controversy.