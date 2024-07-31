Protest: Apapa Customs assures port users of uninterrupted operations 

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Customs Area Controller, CAC, Apapa Port Command, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, yesterday, reassured port users operating in Apapa that activities of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS would continue uninterrupted despite apprehensions about an impending nationwide protest.

A statement from Customs Public Relations Officer, Apapa Port Command, Usman Abubakar, said Olomu gave the assurance at a stakeholders meeting in Apapa.

Olomu said it has become imperative to rebuild confidence of importers, exporters, licensed customs agents, freight forwarders, haulage operators and other port users on the availability of NCS officers in Apapa Port on all working days as usual.

He stated that customs officers attached to the command at the port and all terminals under his watch shall be available to discharge their usual functions and support in facilitating all legitimate trade within their purview.

He advised that the office of the Customs PRO and other offices assigned to function as help desks would be available to address inquiries and give further details where necessary.

He reminded members of the Apapa Port Community, including sister government agencies, that customs officers would be resuming work by 8am on all weekdays and may work during weekends, when necessary.

While thanking the compliant port users, whom he described as partners in progress, the Area Controller reiterated the command’s resolve to continually ensure maximum collection of all government revenue without compromising the due diligence required for all import and export cargo examination.