Protest: Agege youths urged to embrace dialogue

By Rejoice Adelabu & Damilola Akapo

A grassroots mobiliser of Taiwo Sunkanmi Samuel Campaign Organisation (TOSCO) in Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, Mr Taiwo Olasunkanmi, has urged the youths within the to ignore the proposed nationwide hardship protest.

Olasunkami in a statement signed by his Publicity Secretary, Mr James Akande said, the youths should shun the planned protest owing to its risks, and the consequences it could have.

He said the youths need to be patient with the administration of President Bola Tinubu, as it addresses the country’s challenges. Olasunkanmi also urged intending protesters to shelve the plan and express their concerns through other means to the government for action.

He urged security agencies to do their best to ensure those who still want to go ahead with the protest in other parts of the country conduct themselves peacefully.

“As calls for nationwide protests gain momentum, we appeal against any form of violence, to avoid the devastating consequences of the 2020 EndSARS protests.

“We appeal to protesters to conduct themselves peacefully and avoid actions that could lead to violence, while also urging security agencies to identify potential hotspots and secure protesters.

“We are urging the youth in Agege to shun the protest and embrace peaceful dialogues as we hope to prevent a repeat of past problems and promote a more constructive approach to addressing the country’s challenges.

“The country cannot afford any form of conflict or turbulent situations presently. Government is taking steps to ensure the economy is revived to ensure citizens enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.