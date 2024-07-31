Protest: 25,000 policemen, others deployed to flashpoints in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – To ensure strict compliance with public order during the nationwide protest,over 25,000 police operatives and other security agents were deployed to protect critical assets across Kaduna.

The Kaduna State Police Command In Synergy With The Armed Forces and Other Security Sister Agencies have also embarked on a Confidence Building Show of Force Operation, ahead of the planned protest.

The Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan said on Wednesday that ” on the 31st of July 2024, in a collaborative effort to ensure the safety and security of Kaduna State, the Kaduna State Police Command, in synergy with the armed forces and other sister security agencies, embarked on a Confidence Building Show of Force Operation.”

“This operation is designed to serve as a clear warning to those who may seek to use the upcoming protest to destabilize the state. It also aims to showcase the capabilities and readiness of our security agencies to maintain peace and order.”

“The operation saw the active participation of several high-ranking officers, including the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, the Garrison Commander 1 Division Kaduna, the Air Officer Commanding 453 Base Service Group Kaduna, the Commander of Civil Defense, the Commander of KADVS, as well as all ACPOLs and DPOs.”

“The primary objective of this show of force is to deter individuals with malicious intent from engaging in any form of violence during the upcoming protest. Effective deployment of over Twenty-Five Thousand (25000) Police, Armed Forces and Other Security personnel have been made in Strategic Flashpoints to ensure Strict Compliance to public order.”

“As formerly announced the police will not deny Citizens their Constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and protest, The Kaduna State Police Command reiterate that the protest should be peaceful.”

Meanwhile, The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Mrs Lucy Fakoya, said they have deployed 2000 personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to protect lives, property and critical assets during the planned nationwide protests.

While addressing officers and men of the command in Kaduna on Wednesday, Fakoya said that Divisional Officers have already been briefed on the deployment of personnel to protect the assets against all forms of damage by hoodlums.