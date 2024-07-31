Police recover explosive device dropped at Customs FOU wall

By Evelyn Usman

Attempt by some unidentified person to plant explosive devices by the fence of the Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operation Unit, in the Ikeja area of Lagos, has been foiled by the Police.

Consequently, the explosive devices concealed in two bags were detonated in an open space by operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit of the Police.

Confirming the incident, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said, “At about 4 pm yesterday, July 31, 2024, a police officer reported at the EOD-CBRN base in Ikeja that while he was on his way along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, he sighted an unregistered white Corolla car that parked on the main road close to the gate of PMF 23 barracks, on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja. A young man alighted from the car, carefully dropped a bag by the side of the Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Unit’s fence, returned into the vehicle, and zoomed off.”

“Based on the report, a team of EOD-CBRN from the base was quickly mobilized to the scene to identify the object and render it safe if confirmed to be an IED. On arrival, it was discovered to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).”

“Subsequently, the area was cordoned off, and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was adopted to render it safe. Thereafter, it was taken to a safe distance for detonation, accordingly. Meanwhile, the residual of the IED was collected for further analysis and investigation. The area is calm.”