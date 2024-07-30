Police arrest Zamfara Lawmaker, ex-LG Chair, monarch over banditry

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Police operatives in Zamfara State have arrested a lawmaker in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, a District Head and a former Local Government Chairman over alleged kidnapping and banditry in the state.

A BBC Hausa report monitored by our correspondent in Kaduna alleged that Hon.Aminu Ibrahim, who represents Kaura Namoda State Constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, was nabbed by the police for complicity in banditry and kidnapping.

Aminu Ibrahim was allegedly involved in the abduction of Alhaji Ibrahim Sarkin Fada in Kasuwar Daji village, a man said to be about 80 years old.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Shehu Dalijan, has confirmed the lawmaker’s arrest, adding that the District Head of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Jafaru Abdullahi Kumburki and a former Chairman of Kaura Namoda LGA, Nasiru Muhammad, were also cooling their heads in police custody due to similar charges.

“Three District Heads of Danjibga, Bukkuyum and Unguwar Gyauro in Tsafe and Bukkuyum LGAs, are also under investigation for alleged involvement in kidnapping and banditry,” the Commissioner of Police said.

He said the District Head of Kaura Namoda connived with 2 suspected associates of bandits and kidnapped 9 locals in Gidan Sambo village of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, and were paid a ransom of N800,000 allegedly.

He explained further that the former council boss collaborated with 2 others and abducted Alhaji Ango in the Kumurya community of Zamfara State.

“The District Heads of Danjibga, Unguwar Gyauro and Bukkuyum( names withheld)will face an investigative panel set up by the state government over their involvement in banditry activities.”

“Before the formation of the panel, the police had investigated the matter and submitted a report to the state Governor for further action. Police authorities will continue to identify, arrest and subsequently prosecute anybody found participating in banditry and other related crimes. The investigation is still ongoing and I can assure you that whoever is found directly or indirectly involved in this case will be invited for questioning,” he said.