Police arrest Zamfara lawmaker, ex-LG chair, monarch over alleged kidnapping, banditry

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Police operatives in Zamfara State have arrested a lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, a District Head and a former local government chairman over alleged kidnapping and banditry in the state.

A BBC Hausa report monitored by our correspondent in Kaduna, alleged that Aminu Ibrahim, who represents Kaura Namoda state constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, was nabbed by the police for complicity in banditry and kidnapping.

Aminu Ibrahim was allegely involved in the abduction of Ibrahim Fada in Kasuwar Daji village, a man said to be about 80 years old.

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Dalijan, has confirmed the lawmaker’s arrest, adding that the District Head of Kaura Namoda, Jafaru Kumburki and a former Chairman of Kaura Namoda LGA, Nasiru Muhammad, are also cooling their heads in police custody due to similar charges.

He said: “Three District Heads of Danjibga, Bukkuyum and Unguwar Gyauro in Tsafe and Bukkuyum LGAs, are also under investigation for alleged involvement in kidnapping and banditry.”

He said the District Head of Kaura Namoda connived with two suspected associates of bandits and kidnapped nine locals in Gidan Sambo village of Kaura Namoda LGA, and were paid a ransom of N800,000.

He explained that the former council boss collaborated with two others and abducted Ango in Kumurya community of Zamfara State.

He said: “The District Heads of Danjibga, Unguwar Gyauro and Bukkuyum will face an investigative panel set up by the state government over their involvement in banditry activities.

“Prior to the formation of the panel, the police had conducted an investigation into the matter and submitted report to the state governor for further action. Police authorities will continue to identify, arrest and subsequently prosecute anybody found participating in banditry and other related crimes.

“Investigation is still ongoing and I can assure you that whoever is found directly or indirectly involved in this case will be invited for questioning.”