​​Plateau won’t join protest due to peculiar circumstances – Indigenous Group

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Again, an appeal has been made to youths in Plateau State not to join in the planned August 1 protest due to the peculiar circumstances of the State so that the fragile peace in the State is not truncated during the protest.

The Coalition of Indigenous Youths Nationalities of Plateau State appealed on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Jos saying, the protest may unwittingly open the gates for enemies of the State to wreak havoc in the State.

The State Chairman of the group, Paul Dekete said, “… the travails of our individuals and collective circumstances in Plateau State, especially the massacres of innocent villagers, women and children that the people of Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom, Jos South and other Local Government Areas have suffered in the past and recently are worrisome situation that no right-thinking person would wish to continue therein.

“It’s the Coalition’s firm conclusion that our people have been subjected and, indeed, continue to suffer serious economic emasculation and violent physical oppression in the hands of terrorists, kidnappers, and bandits. In many hamlets and villages, our people are displaced and more impoverished.

“Scores of the youths are increasingly disillusioned and depressed with high numbers as unemployed and substance abusers as well as gullible indulgers in other social vices. The picture this presents is of a people already devastated and traumatized.

“The Plateau people are jealous of preserving the relative peace currently enjoyed and generally reluctant to provide an avoidable opportunity for unscrupulous elements to hijack a legitimate nationwide protest to plunge the State once more into a theatre of confusion, bloodshed, and looting.

“The Coalition is constraint by the peculiar circumstances and challenges of our individual and collective survival on the Plateau, particularly the precarious security balance to appeal to our national compatriots to exempt the youths, our members from participating in the 10-day national protest, not so much that we are insulated from the general malaise in Nigeria, but for the risky security circumstances we face as Plateau communities.”

Dekete added, “Joining the planned nationwide protest would unwittingly amount to opening the floodgates to our oppressors to inflict another round of havoc, bloodshed, and exploitation on the peace-loving people of Plateau State.

“In the light of the above, the Coalition wishes to state that all Plateau youths should stay away from the nationwide protest, which would not add good, but precariously worsen our situation in the State.”