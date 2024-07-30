Plateau engages youth leaders over protest

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Secretary of the Government of Plateau State, Mr. Samuel Jatau has appealed to youths in the State to maintain the fragile peace in the State and not be a part of the planned protest for August 1.

Mr. Jatau, in the company of Mr. Jeremiah Satmak, the Chief of Staff to Governor Caleb Mutfwang met with youth leaders from the 17 local government areas of the State on Tuesday in Jos where he urged them to exercise a little patience as governments at all levels are working to address the nation’s challenges.

Shortly after addressing the youth leaders, he told journalists, “We just addressed the wonderful Plateau youth leaders and the simple message is that Plateau youths should say no to protest.

“We gave them reasons they should be patient with the government of President Bola Tinubu and that of Governor Caleb Mutfwang. This government has been in office for a year and inherited a debt-laden country.

“It is difficult to come out of that overnight. Yes, there is hardship, food is expensive, and everyone is faced with difficulties but the government is taking steps to ease the problems.

“As a State, the Governor is doing a lot to address some of the issues, we are in the planting season and very soon, it will be harvest time, and things will begin to change.”

He added, “From history, we have seen that protests in Plateau have a very thin line that can turn to violence and we want to avoid that because we are tired of violence. We want peace to optimize tourism and change the narratives in the State.”

However, the Youth Leader of the Rock Haven community, Jos, Pololis Gyang stated that in the interest of peace and security in the State, youths should shun the protest.

His words, “We in Plateau State wish to unequivocally dissociate ourselves from the anticipated protest due to the ambiguous and unclear circumstances surrounding it.

“We cannot feign ignorance or indifference to the motives behind those calling for the nationwide protest. We acknowledge the widespread hunger, hardship, and uncertainty regarding the state of our economy. However, the suspicious manner in which the protest is being orchestrated raises significant concerns…

“We use this medium to call on our beloved Plateau youths to desist from joining a protest that undermines the relative peace in the State. We also urge our people to protect their communities from elements seeking to cause pandemonium…”