Plateau APC pleads with youths not to join planned protest

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Ahead of the planned protest on August 1, 2024, the All Progressives Congress, APC in Plateau State has called for restraint saying the demonstration may not augur well for the country and the citizens.

The Party raised concerns about the threats to peace and called for the postponement of the protest as President Bola Tinubu tries to address the challenges citizens face.

The State Acting Publicity Secretary of the Party, Shittu Bamaiyi in a statement issued on Sunday in Jos noted, “The Plateau State Chapter of the APC is calling for restraint and patience in respect of the impending demonstration in the country.

“The Party is deeply concerned and worried based on the intelligence gathered by the security agencies, that the demonstration is not likely to be in the interest of the country for some obvious reasons. APC believes that since the security agencies have presented credible intelligence showing that some miscreants including foreign nationals have been brought in to use the protest to unleash mayhem, it is necessary to call off the protest.

“If the protest is driven by patriotic demands, with the threats to peace and stability of the nation, then there is the urgent need to stop it. The APC is of the firm conviction that the threats leaked by the security agencies are real and should be taken seriously, more so when foreign missions and international organizations such as the United States of America and the United Nations have added their voices to the fears about the impending protest.”

He added, “Since the Presidency has listened and is promptly addressing all the genuine concerns raised by organizers of the protest, efforts to go ahead with it, could be construed as bad faith. The Presidency needs a little time as being canvassed by our elder statesmen and religious leaders to be able to address the country’s myriad problems.

“As a Party, we want to add to the unified conciliatory voice of well-meaning Nigerians calling for the postponement of the protest in the national interest. We further appeal to the people, especially our teeming youths in Plateau State not to take part in the protest as that will not yield any result but rather the disruption of peace in the State.”