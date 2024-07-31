Plans to create 3 million cybersecurity-related jobs in Nigeria by 2030 unveiled

…reschedules Dialogue to 3rd and 4th of September

The Centre for Cohesion and Development (CCD), a non-governmental organisation promoting cybersecurity and cyber hygiene has unveiled a plan to create millions of jobs in information security for the young people in Nigeria.

In a short ceremony attended by select journalists and members of civil society, the Group’s Lead Director Dr. Uche Igwe described the global rise in cybercrime as an opportunity for young people in Nigeria to develop career pathways in cybersecurity to fill the skill gap.

According to him, there is a huge shortage of cybersecurity professionals globally. Available statistics indicate that at least four million cybersecurity professionals are required globally annually.

“We plan to ensure that Nigeria contributes 500,000 talented individuals to that pool per annum. That will be 3 million jobs over the next six years.

“Currently, we have a plan in place to achieve that. We are convening the Abuja Dialogue on Cybersecurity to ensure that we get the buy-in of relevant actors including government and civil society.

“Our young people are exceptionally talented. What they need are life-transforming skills that will give them access to the international job market.

“The energy that some of them channel to cybercrime can be diverted to productive use through the right training, guidance and capacity building,” Dr. Igwe stated.

The group announced a shift in the date of the proposed Dialogue to the 3rd and 4th of September at BON Elvis Hotel Wuse 2.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Ibrahim Lawal, this postponement is to allow for the nationwide protests scheduled to be held from the 1st of August.

The group regretted the inconveniences that may be experienced by participants and delegates who are already preparing to attend the Dialogue from far and near.

The group provided assurances to ensure that relevant stakeholders will be able to attend the event to collectively discuss how best to grow a thriving domestic cybersecurity workforce that could be exported physically and virtually to other countries.

The Abuja Dialogue on Cybersecurity is organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Police National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) and supported by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) among others.

The session will double as a preparatory meeting for the Africa Cyber Defense Forum scheduled to be held in Kigali Rwanda from the 15th-18th of October.