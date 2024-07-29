Petrol shortage crisis deepens as more filling stations run out of stock 

File image.

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Despite assurances from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited), the ongoing petrol shortage across the country showed no sign of abating, yesterday, as more filling stations closed their gates to motorists.

Checks around Abuja Central Area showed that while NNPC Retail stations continued to dispense, most stations operated by major and independent marketers remained shut.

Also, while pump prices have remained generally the same with NNPC selling at N617 per litre, Cononley at N660 per litre and NIPCO at N695 per litre, few independent marketers sold between N800 and N940 per litre. Black marketers also hiked their prices to between N1,100 and N1,200 per litre.

NNPC had three days ago blamed the ongoing petrol scarcity in Lagos and the FCT on “a hitch in the discharge operations of a couple of vessels”.

The Company stated that “it is working round the clock with all stakeholders to resolve the situation and restore normalcy in the operations”.

Speaking to Vanguard on the current petrol supply situation, the Public Relations Officer, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Chief Chinedu Ukadike said most tank farms in the coastal areas were empty.

Ukadike explained that supply NNPC Limited has not been stable and as such independent marketers have had to source their products from third parties.

“Independent marketers don’t import petrol and we have to rely on others. We have been told the problem is with the vessel to vessel transfer. We are willing and ready to distribute petrol across our filling stations all over the country.

“But based on the meetings we have had the situation should normalise this week”, he stated.

He explained that filling stations operated by independent marketers were selling above N750 per litre because they have not received any supply directly from NNPC.

“Our prices are higher because we source from the third tier. So, if you go to our filling stations we won’t find queues there because our price is higher. But for NNPC and major marketers you will find queues because they sell at cheaper rates”, he added.