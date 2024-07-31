Peter Obi in Edo, mum on protest, seeks NMCN certification of nurses

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, yesterday in Benin City refused to comment on the planned nationwide strike saying he was not in the state for political reasons but called for the licensing and verification of nurses and midwives by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) to enable them to compete favourably with their counterparts globally.

He also said the country can only get out of its economic doldrums if the government invests more in its health, education and human capital.

Obi disclosed this when he visited the St. Philomena Midwifery and Nursing School in Benin City where he said countries that are said to have been developed were focused on health, education and their numerical strength to grow their GDP.

He said “So, the more you invest in these three, the more developed you are. When we talk about governance, it is as simple as ABC. You either invest in the critical areas that drive development or you are not.

“So, today’s issue is because we are lacking in investment in health, we are lacking in investment in education and we are not pulling our people out of poverty. When these three things are missing, we have a crisis”, Obi said.

Mr. Obi who gave a donation of N10 million to the school as part of his contribution towards the health sector, lamented the non-verification of the profession by the authority concerned and which has become a major concern in the country.

“With all due respect to the Nursing and Midwifery Council, it is a competitive licensing and verification of these young ones we are looking for.

“We are looking for a proper authorization to be able to work anywhere, globally irrespective of the population, we can train them.

“All the government needs to do, if they think we have an issue of brain drain, is to invest in them. We can make more investments, we can train them and give them the opportunity to be able to work anywhere in the world.

“These kids need employment to earn a good living to be able to support their families. We will help them to do that. That is why I am appealing that this verification exercise to be given to them

On the part of the Administrator of the St. Philomena Hospital and School, Rev. Fr. Jorome Idebe, he thanked Obi for his donation towards the school project, adding that the money will be judiciously put to use.