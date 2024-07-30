Personal experiences inspire my music — DBig Drama

Adeleke Adeyosola Oluwatimilehin, better known as DBig Drama is an independent Afropop recording artist/songwriter.

Speaking to our correspondence about his EP titled ‘NO SYMPATHY’, he said: “Be your own artist and be confident in what you’re doing.”

The well-known Afro-pop artist started his music journey a long time ago but took it up a notch in 2021 when he dropped his hit single ‘ON MY WAY’ addressing a significant topic in Nigeria and the World.

Dbig Drama, who has made his mark both in the City of Lagos and nationally, has now dropped his most anticipated EP titled ‘NO SYMPATHY’, which is currently gaining popularity on all digital platforms and also playing on most notable Radio Stations in Nigeria and Africa in general.

His music is inspired by many things, including his dreams and Imagination.

“I’m inspired by personal experiences, what people go through or say about their everyday lives and their love lives.

“And, of course, what goes on in the world on a daily basis,” Dbig Drama said.

The 25-year-old rapper and singer graduated from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.