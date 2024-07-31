Peace will reign in Nigeria – Olukoya

……as MFM sets to celebrate 35th anniversary, annual convention.

By: OLAYINKA LATONA

THE General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry, MFM Dr. Daniel Olukoya Wednesday, declared that peace will reign in the country.

Olukoya stated this at a press conference held at the church’s international headquarters in Onike-Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, to announce the 35th anniversary and annual convention of the church starting from August 16 – 18, 2024 at the Prayer City, Kilometer 12, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Speaking on the theme of the spiritual gathering; ‘Power From On High’, pastor Olukoya who was represented by the Assistant General overseer, AGO, in charge of ministerial schools, Pastor Kehinde Adegbolahan said the country will experience divine transformation as the church intensify prayers at the church convention.

In his words: “Definitely, this programme will have a great positive impact on the nation, because prayers will be offered, and a lot of intercessory prayers for the nations especially Nigeria. There will be peace, there will be stability, and our economy will be able to develop”.

On the 35th anniversary and convention of the church, pastor Adegbolahan revealed that the spiritual exercise will primarily focus on teachings, music, and prayer.

According to him, there will be teachings. If you look at the theme for the convention itself:’power from on high’, various pastors will be coming to give lectures, there will be concerts coming in intermittently, as the teachings are going on. But on Saturday, we’ll have concerts of various kinds. When it comes to music, we are at the forefront.

In his words: “A lot of music presentations, concerts, and then we have the youth that will be coming in to do presentations, teenagers, children and most important of it all, we’ll also have award ceremonies. Award ceremonies to appreciate pastors who have put in their best, you know, these past 35 years to move the ministry forward.”

Adegbolahan was joined at the briefing by the AGO in charge of African countries, Pastor Lawrence Olaseinde; director of administration, Pastor Akinola Wale; chairman of the convention planning committee, Pastor Abiodun Ladejola; and the senior regional overseer who is also the vice-chairman of convention planning committee, Pastor Clement Imoru.

The leaders assured that measures have been put in place to ensure security of lives and property, crowd control, and traffic management on the expressway.