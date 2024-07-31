‘PDP responsible for purported Enugu APC crisis’

By Dennis Agbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu state has accused it’s Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, state counterpart of responsible for distabliztion of the APC in the state.

The allegation followed recent rebellion in the APC Enugu state, where some officials of the party announced a purported suspension of it’s state Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa.

The APC however said that the announcement should be ignored for it’s illegality, and the shadow hands of mischief makers it said emanated from it’s rival PDP in the state.

Rising from an expanded state Exco, Local Government, Ward and stakeholders meeting, on Tuesday, the APC dismissed the media reports of the purported suspension of the State Chairman, Barr Ugochukwu H. Agballah and three others from the party.

The state Deputy Chairman of APC, Chief Augustine Alumonah alleged that “it has become fashionable for the PDP government in Enugu state to sponsor dissidents time and again in the state chapter of the APC,” insisting that the State Working Committee and the local government Chairmen of the party are intact, and that no faction of the party exists.

Reading the resolution of the expanded meeting, Alumonah dismissed the news of the purported suspension as “false, mischievous and lacking legal basis and mere nonsensical propaganda with sole aim of bringing the party and its officials to disrepute and public odium”.

The party officials and stakeholders declared that “the said suspension was a re-enactment of the playback of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration in the state that perpetually sponsors discord in the party in order to keep it weak and divided and unable to mount serious opposition against the administration.

“It’s amusing that such publication purported suspension should be conjectured by some expelled and other members of the party facing one disciplinary indictment or the other, for anti-party activities in the party.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Hon. Barr. Ugochukwu H. Agballah is and remains the Enugu State Chairman of APC same with the Deputy State Chairman, Chief Augustine Alumonah and others.

“The Constitution provides that only a higher level of the party (Nat Exco/Zone) can remove a member of State Executive and sets conditions precedent. These people are agents of a failed Governor being used to try to destabilize APC in Enugu State.

“The state government released hundreds of millions for the project, ‘Ugo Agballah must go’. They are riled by the recent criticism of the mindless demolition of people’s businesses, shops and buildings in Enugu and Nsukka and the illegality of the tax being levied on peasant traders by Hon Ugochukwu H. Agballah, the stormy petrel of Enugu politics who last week stormed Enugu Prisons in solidarity with Hon Barr Bright Ngene the politically imprisoned Labour Party candidate for Enugu South Urban Constituency whose re-run election was three times scuttled by hired thugs believed to be members of PDP.”