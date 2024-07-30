Paris Olympics: Nigerian sprinter, Favour Ofili blames AFN, NOC for exclusion from 100m event

Favour Ofili

One of Nigeria’s prospect at the ongoing Paris Olympics, Favour Ofili would not be participating in the women’s 100m athletics event which she had looked forward to, and she has placed the blame on the shoulders of the country’s sport’s body.

Ofili who competes in the 100m and 200m events was supposed to fly the country’s flag along with Tima Godbless and Rosemary Chukwuma in the 100m but, according to her, failure by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, and the National Anti-Doping Committee (NADC) to register her for the event has cost her the opportunity.

She took to social media to disclose the development on Tuesday night. She wrote: “It is with great regret that I have just been told I will not be competing in the 100 meters at this Olympic Games. I qualified, but those with the AFN and NOC failed to enter my name. I have worked for 4 years to earn this opportunity. For what…to not be entered and compete at the Olympic Games because the responsible organization failed to enter me?

“Please remember, in the last Olympic Games I was not able to compete because AFN, NADC and NOC failed to release funds for athletes in the USA to be tested, which made 14 Nigeria I athletes that qualified to not compete. Now THIS…….If those responsible are NOT held accountable for taking this opportunity from me, neither organization can EVER be trusted in the future!

Next one is the 200meters, I HOPE IM ENTERED

olympics #paris2024 less”

Athletics events of the Olympics commences on Thursday.