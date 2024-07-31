Pantami advocates social skills over certificates for career success

Professor Ali Pantami has reemphasized the importance of socials skills over academic qualifications in order to achieve prosperity in any career, urging the government to integrate the skills into the curriculum.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the Al-Ansar Centre for Comprehensive Education (ACCE) in Abuja, he made reference to the Quran regarding the importance of knowledge and skill acquisition.

Pantami said a successful career depends on individual perceptions and priorities, adding that some people would rather chase material gains, while others prefer to focus on their passion.

The former Minister of Communications highlighted the significance of social skills, also known as human or life skills, in the 21st century and the fourth industrial revolution.

These skills, according to him, guide individuals in interacting and communicating with others, both verbally and non-verbally, to win their hearts or earn their respect.

Pantami said in a contemporary world with technological advancements, media influence, cultural shifts, and modernization, the lessons taught by Prophet Muhammad include social skills, which are more important than technical skills.

He cited the example of Harry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company, who rejected a job applicant not because of his technical skills, but due to lack of respect and appreciation for the waiters during a dinner interview.

Pantami encouraged students and graduates to acquire five important social skills: empathy, tolerance, patience, leniency, conflict resolution, and good body language such as smiling.

Founder of Al-Ansar University and ACCE, Dr. Mohammed Dikwa thanked Pantami for accepting the invitation to serve as the guest speaker on the topic “Social Skills in the Quran and the Contemporary World for a Very Successful Career”.

Dikwa further described the professor as a distinguished Islamic scholar and cybersecurity expert, renowned for his tireless advocacy for a skills-based nation.

“His exceptional expertise and profound understanding of the intersection of faith and modernity make him an invaluable asset to our academic community,” he noted.

“Through his lecture, Professor Pantami has illuminated the significance of social skills in achieving success and making a meaningful difference in the world.

“His insights have resonated deeply with our audience, and we are confident that his message will continue to inspire and motivate our students to strive for greatness,” the educationist added.