Oyo: Police ready to protect peaceful, lawful protesters

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Ayodele Sonubi, says the command is ready to provide adequate protection to peaceful and lawful protesters in the state.

Sonubi stated this on Monday in Ibadan during a stakeholders’ meeting on the command’s preparedness for the planned nationwide protest slated for Aug. 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by religious leaders, traditional rulers, transport unions, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Nigeria Labour Congress, and Trade Union Congress, among others.

Osinubi said that the police in the state acknowledged the undebatable right of the citizens to engage in peaceful protest, which must not, however, turn violent.

He said it was imperative for those carrying out the protest to ensure it was peaceful and violence-free.

The police commissioner said that the command was prepared to give adequate protection to those carrying out peaceful protests and would not hesitate to deal with anyone who turned the protest into violence.

“When a protest turns violent, it is criminal to the police at that point, and we will need to deal with the situation as it arises.

“There is no law enforcement agency that will allow criminality to have its way. The moment it turns violent, the law will turn its face and act appropriately,” Sonubi said.

He said that the police would not shy away from its responsibility to enforce minimal force to bring peace, order, and stability to the process.

Sonubi said that the damage and destruction done to the citizens and the police during the 2020 EndSARs protest was still fresh in the memories of Nigerians.

He called on the organisers of the protest to show their identities and approach the police on the route of the protest and other plans for adequate protection.

Sonubi said that there must be synergy between the police and the organisers of the protest for adequate protection and to prevent crisis.

He called on parents, religious leaders, and leaders of influence to warn their children not to be used but to embrace peace.

Sonubi said that there would be consequences for those found culpable during the protest, even as he assured that the rights of the citizens would be respected throughout the protest.

Mr Olojede Victor, Senior Special Adviser to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Student Affairs, and the South-West Coordinator of NANS, Mr Alao John, said they were doing everything possible to ensure that no protest was held in the state.

The duo assured of peaceful protests, if any, in the state and expressed their readiness to engage government for the unity, peace, and development of the country.

The Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Alhaji Yekin Abass, and the Deputy Secretary, Oyo State Park Management System (PMS), Mr Alimi Aremu, said their members would not participate in the protest.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, represented by Chief Ariori Asimiyu, acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigerians, adding, however, that violent protest would not solve the problem.

Olakulehin called on the citizens to channel their grievances to the right quarters and called on the Federal Government to address the myriad of problems confronting the country. (NAN)