Organisers of anti-hunger protest write IGP, unveil 8 venues

A pro-democracy civic organization, the Take-It-Back Movement, has written to Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, requesting police coverage for their protests scheduled from August 1 to 10, to ensure a safe and secure environment for all participants.

The group also unveiled eight venues for public events, including meetings, rallies, and processions, aiming to ensure these events are conducted peacefully and without incident.

In a letter dated July 30, 2024, and signed by Counsel Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), the organizers acknowledged the IGP’s commitment to upholding citizens’ rights to assemble and the police’s duty to provide adequate protection. They requested contact information of senior police officials, including Deputy Inspectors-General, Assistant Inspectors-General, and Commissioners of Police.

The letter partly reads: “We act as solicitors to the TAKE IT BACK MOVEMENT, and refer to our letter on the above subject-matter dated July 26, 2024 and your response thereto dated July 29, 2024, Ref. CJ:2400/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.1/10, which we have passed to our Client with instructions to respond thereto as follows.

“Our Client acknowledges the commitment of the Inspector-General of Police towards complying with extant legislations granting citizens the right to hold public meetings, public rallies and public processions and the lawful discharge of the obligations placed upon the police to provide adequate coverage and protection at the venues.

“We shall be glad to have the contact details of the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and the Commissioners of Police designated to cover the said public meetings, public rallies and public processions, to ensure a peaceful and crisis-free outing.

“Please find below the details of SOME of the points of convergence for the said public meetings, rallies and processions.

“1. ABUJA: Eagle’s Square, by the Secretariat, FCT, Abuja.

“2. LAGOS: Alausa Park by the Secretariat, Ikeja.

“3. BENIN: Opposite Wema Bank, Akpakpava Lane, Benin City.

“4. BAUCHI: Opposite School of Agric, Bauchi, along Tafawa Balewa Road.

“5. IBADAN: Rosewale Filling Station, Iwo Road, Ibadan.

“6. YOBE: Maiduguri Roundabout, opposite State Stadium, Damaturu, Yobe State.

“7. RIVERS: Rainbow Roundabout and Pantani Stadium.

“8. OSHOGBO: Freedom Park, Osogbo.

“We shall update you with further details in the course of time, hoping that the above information suffices for planning and strategy. We are delighted to attend the meeting with the Inspector-General of Police as requested.

“However, in order to achieve enlarged participation, we request that the said meeting be held virtually, in order to give room for all stakeholders to attend. Specifically, we will be led in the said meeting by Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, the NBA, other lawyers and civil society organisations. We await the Zoom link for the said virtual meeting.

“While thanking you for your kind consideration and support, please accept the best assurances of our highest regards, always.”