Ondo youths threaten to recall Rep Member, Adesida

…They’re faceless group, won’t honour them with response

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Youths under the auspices of Akure Youths Forum, in Ondo state has threatened to recall the lawmaker representing Akure South/ North Federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Derin Abiodun Adesida.

They lamented that the lawmaker has failed to bring the dividends of democracy to the people of the constituency.

The leader of the group, James Adebowale, alleged that the Hon Adesida, has failed “to execute or embark on meaningful projects and empower the youths and women in the area.

Adebowale, who said the recall became necessary following to the non- performance of the lawmaker representing the two Akure local government areas.

The youths noted that some of the projects embarked upon by former lawmakers from the area did not receive the lawmaker attention, saying the construction of a new town hall initiated by former lawmaker, Hon. Afe Olowookere has been abandoned.

According to him,’ Akure youths and residents were empowered during the time the late Hon. Omolafe Adedayo represented the area, urging him to come out with his score card in the last one year…

“It is time for Hon. Adesida to get set for his recall. We voted for him to give us good representation and not to abandon us and enrich himself, his family and some few people.

“We voted for him to bring dividends of democracy down to the people at the grass root, but he has been quiet and there is nothing to point to as his achievement in the last one year.

“We have not seen or heard where our House of representative member empowers his people but he has been fixing street lights at the front of his loyal supporters, his family, political families and friends’ houses

Adebowale, while noting that the constitution of the country empowers the people to recall any non-performing elected political office holder, said the people will soon regroup to sign his recall

He said we are calling Hon. Adesida out to come out with his score card and what he has been able to do in the last one year at the National Assembly.

Adebowale however, issued “one month ultimatum to the lawmaker to come out and tell the world what he has done for his people instead of being insensitive to the plight of the people.

But in his reaction, an aide to the lawmaker, said that the group was unknown and that they would not want to join issues with a faceless group.

Speaking with vanguard in confidence, the aide said that what the lawmaker has done within the short period in the National Assembly was unprecedented.

” They are faceless group, we’ll not want to join issues with them. But what they cannot deny is that Hon Adesida has done excellently well during his short period in the assembly.

“He won’t abandon his constituents, not for my reason, he has put smiles on the faces of the people in his constituency and would do more, they just have to be patient with him.

However, the youths challenged the lawmaker “to come out and present his stewardship without any further delay.

Adebowale said that the “lawmaker has failed to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people, saying his aides should desist from campaign of misinformation, lies, and deceit.