Ondo popular CEO, hacked to death, five day after birthday 

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A popular caterer and the Chief Executive of Country Kitchen, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Mrs Olakunbi Adene, has reportedly been hacked to death by some unknown assailants, five days after celebrating her 54th birthday.

A reliable source told Vanguard, that the victim, was gruesomely murdered at her residence, located at Oda Road, in the Akure metropolis.

Her lifeless body was discovered on her bed by her neighbors who later informed the caretaker of the house.

A family source who spoke with newsmen said that “the mother of two was hale and hearty with no sign of illness a few days before she was sent to her early grave by her killers.

“Her lifeless body was found in a pool of blood on her bed with no trace of her killers.

“it was just a few days ago, that she marked her 54th birthday, she entertained many visitors in her residence and served assorted wine and drinks to her guests.

Speaking with newsmen, the deceased’s husband, Dele Adene said the news of his wife’s demise came to him as a rude shock.

Adene said:”I was told that my wife’s corpse was found on her bed in a pool of blood which showed she was hacked to death.

“I cannot believe that no arrests have been made up till the moment of talking to you. I feel suspects should have been arrested.

“Her phone should be tracked and I don’t know how dwellers in the building did not know such thing happened in a house with four flats apartment.

Also, the deceased’s daughter, Tejumade, said it was the caretaker of the house where her mother lived, who called to inform her that she was found dead in a pool of blood.

“I came back from the church and was trying her line, but it was switched off.

“I later received a call from my mother’s brother who called to inform me that my mother had been killed.”

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary in Akure.

When contacted, the state police image maker Funmi Odunlami confirmed that she was murdered by unknown killers.

Odunlami said “I am aware of the incident, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

She promised that the killers would be smoked out and made to face the wrath of the law