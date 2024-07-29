Ondo citizens will not join mass protest against economic hardship – Osamaye

Ondo map

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Barely 48 hours before the Nationwide mass protest against the economic hardship in the country, the Special Adviser on Women Affairs to Ondo State Governor Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa. Seun Bosede Osamaye,on Monday, assured that the Citizens of the state especially women and Youths would not be partaking in the protest

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on the proposed protest, Osamaye said that the assurance was based on wide consultations with stakeholders in the state in the last few days

She agreed that the citizens have the right to express their grievances against unfavourable policies but pointed out that doing so through violence was not the proper way to do so

According to her, ” Governments at all levels are working round the clock to address the nation’s multifaceted problems, we should exercise little patience to allow for fruitful results and not distract their attention

” Going on the streets to protest under whatever guise is not what we need now, it will be counter productive, during my meeting with stakeholders over the weekend especially the women folk, our people are not interested in the protest, what they are after is reduction in prices of goods a service which government at all levels are already tackling

” All these problems are not peculiar to our country alone, they are global phenomena and with the cooperation and understanding; of all and sundry, they will soon be history and we will all rejoice together once again,

She stated that Governor Ayedatiwa was doing everything possible along with his cabinet members to continue to embark on people-oriented projects that would have direct impact on the citizens.

Osamaye appealed to the Youths to exercise patience but wait and see how the government would fulfil her promises assuring that things would surely change for the better.

She also advised parents and guardians to keep watchful eyes on their Children and wards to prevail on them, not to any unlawful protest in the state as law enforcement agencies would be out to deal ruthlessly with trouble makers under whatever