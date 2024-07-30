Olympics 2024: How Super Falcons can qualify for knockout stage

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are on the verge of elimination from the Paris 2024 Olympics following successive defeats to Brazil and Spain.

Conceding late against Spain came in devastating after the Super Falcons had shown strong resistance against the reigning world champions.

The loss compounded their fate following their opening defeat against Brazil, leaving their hopes hanging by a thread.

However, there is still a glimmer of hope with the last group game against Japan who defeated Brazil 2-1 in their last game.

This result keeps Nigeria’s chances alive as one of the best third-placed teams, though the path to the knockout stages remains challenging.

To advance, the Super Falcons need a convincing victory over Japan in their final group match, requiring at least a two-goal margin.

Given their struggles to create significant scoring opportunities against Brazil and Spain, this task seems daunting.

Against Spain, the Super Falcons were solid defensively but struggled in attack. Despite holding out for long stretches, a standout moment from Alexia Putellas proved decisive.

For Nigeria to qualify, significant improvements in their attacking play are essential. Key players like Asisat Oshoala and captain Rasheedat Ajibade will need to rise to the occasion and deliver exceptional performance.

Vanguard News