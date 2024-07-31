Olu of Warri harps on dialogue, urges support for govts’ efforts 

By Jimitota Onoyume

Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has harped on the values of dialogue as a pathway to enduring solutions to issues plaguing the nation, urging Nigerians to work with President Bola Tinubu to take the nation to greater heights.

In a statement signed by the monarch, he also enjoined youths in the country to channel their robust energy towards nation-building, noting the myriads of challenges plaguing the nation.

His words:”This is a good opportunity for everyone to unite behind our president and his government, as they step up to show sacrificial leadership.

“I want to specially appeal to the youth of our great nation. Our youth are the engine room of our country. With vibrant and innovative energy, they are the driving force of our Nation. To the great and powerful engine room of Nigeria, my faithful constituents, I want to encourage you to channel your energies into building a brighter future for our country Nigeria.

“One where dialogue and cooperation pave the way for lasting change. Together we will achieve the development and prosperity that we as a Nation not only aspire to but are capable of. Our collective strength lies in our ability to unite & work towards common goals for the Nation.”

“The pains and frustrations of Nigerians are valid, and these voices should not he ignored or taken for granted. But let us channel our energies towards constructive dialogue and engagements. Protests, while a powerful tool for expression, can sometimes lead to unintended consequences. that can further divide us”

“Our nation Nigeria is a house that does not require demolition but rather a collective reassessment of its foundations and the structures that sustain it. This reassessment must be devoid of ethnic or religious sentiments that may hinder our path in the right direction. It must be done in an atmosphere of peace and trust. The energy that is brought to this very important moment in our history is most important, and we must get it right.

“Nigerians are a truly blessed and resilient people. Several times in our sojourn, it has been made evident that other nations have fallen at things that Nigeria is miraculously able to regain its balance and carry on.

“And while there is truly a global economic recession because we are a blessed people, we can symbolically dig wells in a famine season, that yields several fold during the times of plenty, which will surely come.

“There are global examples, where visible cuts in excessive government spending and a commitment to the welfare of the people have begun to restore faith in leadership. Visible actions that prioritize the well-being of the people will transformresentment into resilience. These nations have done it. Nigeria can do better than these nations, and Nigeria will do better.”