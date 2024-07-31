Ohanaeze denies announcing Iwuanyanwu’s burial date, cancels 2024 Igbo Day celebration

By Anayo Okoli, Enugu

Ohaneze Ndigbo has denied announcing any dates for burial programmes for its recently deceased President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Vanguard learned that the late Iwuanyanwu family and Imo State Government, in consultation with other stakeholders, will meet to decide a date for the burial.

However, as a mark of respect, the apex Igbo socio-cultural body has shelved the 2024 Igbo Day billed to be hosted by Imo State.

Speaking after opening a condolence register at the Global Headquarters Secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu, the Secretary General of the Igbo apex socio-cultural body, Ambassador Okey Emuchay: “We are in touch with the family. A central burial committee will be established very soon.

“All activities, especially the Igbo Day Celebration of 2024 scheduled to hold on the 29th of September 2024, which was to be hosted by Imo State, will be skipped in respect and honour of our departed president general.

“It is not easy for us, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo nation, and Nigeria. Appropriate consultations began with our governors, with the structures of Ohanaeze, and the elders and stakeholders of Ohanaeze, and several other bodies and organisations that the PG was affiliated with. He was a rare human being. He has a large heart, a philanthropist, an engineer of repute, a sportsman, and a media man.”

“We want to assure that the ship of Ohanaeze is in safe hands. Nothing will happen to Ohanaeze. He had wonderful ideas and visions for the Igbo nation and for Nigeria. Collectively, as NEC, we want to give assurance that we will match on from where he stopped. In this respect.

“Consultations will also start in earnest for us to have a meeting of Ime Obi. Our governors, our leaders, and our stakeholders. We have been here before; we overcame, and we shall overcome. It’s not easy for us, as I said before, but we cannot question God.”