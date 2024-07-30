Obasanjo, Jonathan, Mahama, other African leaders congratulate Stanel Group’s boss Uzochukwu @40

Prominent African leaders, including current and former presidents, vice presidents, governors, and senators, have extended their congratulations to Nigerian entrepreneur Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, Chairman and CEO of Stanel Group, on his 40th birthday.

Dr. Uzochukwu received goodwill messages from former Nigerian Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo, Ghana’s John Dramani Mahama, and Benin Republic’s Thomas Boni Yayi. Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, and former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha also sent their best wishes.

Goodluck Jonathan praised Uzochukwu’s achievements in the oil, gas, and hospitality industries, and lauded his philanthropic efforts through the Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation. “Your hard work and dedication have seen you rise from humble beginnings to leading a multibillion-naira enterprise,” Jonathan remarked.

Olusegun Obasanjo highlighted Uzochukwu’s dedication to excellence and his significant contributions to the African business landscape, particularly noting the success of The Delborough Hotel in Lagos. “Your passion for business and your commitment to excellence are truly commendable,” Obasanjo stated.

John Dramani Mahama expressed admiration for Uzochukwu’s business acumen and philanthropic work, wishing him continued success and urging him to consider expanding his ventures into Ghana. “You’ve achieved far more in your 30s than many achieve in a lifetime,” Mahama said. “I look forward to seeing The Delborough in Ghana.”

Thomas Boni Yayi commended Uzochukwu’s professionalism and the high standards of The Delborough Hotel, which he experienced firsthand during a recent visit. “I give thanks to the Lord for my stay at The Delborough Hotel,” Yayi commented. “Your dedication to quality and service is exceptional.”

Kashim Shettima acknowledged Uzochukwu as a visionary leader whose entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to social causes inspire many young Nigerians. “Your entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering commitment to excellence are an inspiration to all,” Shettima noted.

Anyim Pius Anyim celebrated Uzochukwu’s journey from humble beginnings to leading a multibillion-naira enterprise, emphasizing his role as a model for aspiring entrepreneurs. “Your best years lie ahead, and I have no doubt that you will continue to shine brightly,” Anyim affirmed.

Rochas Okorocha praised Uzochukwu’s impact on society and his ability to connect with influential figures, urging younger generations to emulate his achievements. “At 40, you have done well for yourself and for society,” Okorocha said. “Keep it up! We are proud of you.”

Dauda Lawal lauded Uzochukwu’s contributions to economic growth and his philanthropic initiatives, wishing him continued success and prosperity. “Your success story is an inspiration to many,” Lawal expressed. “May the coming years be filled with prosperity and joy.”

These messages underscore the high regard in which Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu is held across the continent, highlighting his influence and contributions to both business and philanthropy.