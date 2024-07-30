No room for protest in Niger Delta, stakeholders warn sponsors

*Declare Loyalty To Tinubu’s Govt

By Daniel Abia,P/Harcourt



Stakeholders in the Niger Delta have warned the promoters of the planned nationwide social unrest that there is no room for such “anti-government”” action in the oil and gas-rich region.

Leaders of the region kicked against the August 1, nationwide protest and urged youths of the region to boycott the protest.

They appealed different platforms at the ‘Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Executive Management Engagement with Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders and Selected Stakeholders held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday.

This is even as youths at the event expressed disappointment at the call by their leaders to shun the planned peaceful demonstration, expressing mixed feelings.

Leaders of the region described the organizers of the protest as “faceless”, emphasizing that the organizers of the protest have no interest in the Niger Delta in their plans.

According to the Niger Delta leaders, the August 1 nationwide protest is targeted at President Bola Tinubu and Senator President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to create an ungovernable environment for the military to take over.

The stakeholders advised their youths that any act that would make Niger Delta region lose their 13 percent oil derivation, which the region had been clamouring for would be detrimental to the people.

Speaking at the event, National Chairman of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Emmanuel Ibok Essien, said if Niger Delta were to protest, it would be on issues that would address their needs.

PANDEF Emmanuel Essien said the organisers of the proposed protest were unknown faces, stressing that it is not in the interest of Niger Delta region.

He said: “It is unknown faces that are planning for the August 1 nationwide protest. I want you to know that when the Niger Delta people protested in 1999 for the passage of the NDDC Bill, other Nigerians did not join us.

“In 2005, at the National Political Reforms Conference, when we protested, as Niger Delta people, for 25 per cent derivation amount to be paid to the Niger Delta, other Nigerians did not join us to protest.



“There are many protests that we have done in Niger Delta, the East-West Road, other Nigerians did not join us. So, why should we join in a protest at this point, when we have a president from the southern part of Nigeria and he is trying to put Nigeria on the rightful part?

“Why should we protest when we have the Number Three man in this country from Niger Delta? Why should we protest? Nobody knows the end of any protest. It may happen, but God forbids, that this protest may lead to a change of government in a military coup, and the constitution of Nigeria is suspended, it would tell on the Niger Delta people because the 13 per cent we have been having would be taken away from us. We knew how we fought to get the 13 per cent.”

Also, President of Ijaw Youth Council (Worldwide) Jonathan Lokpobiri, noted that hardship Nigerians have been passing, stating that the Niger Delta youths would not take part in the demonstration.

Lokpobiri declared: “As people of a blessed region, we have a sworn duty to protect our region. When the issue of this protest was mentioned, a few questions came into my mind and I asked: ‘Is the East-West Road part of the demand of this protest? The answer was no. The devastated Niger Delta is not part of the protest.”

He warned that the planned protest is a “recipe for chaos”, adding that the challenges of the Niger Delta were peculiar to the region.

He declared: “But, today, protests organized by not well-known leaders to pull the people together for negotiations with government is a recipe for chaos. Nigerians today, cannot afford a chaotic situation for Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the President of Senator, Godswill Akpabio, commended the Niger Delta leaders, particularly for dissociating themselves from the proposed nationwide protest.

He, however, advised the youths not to take the resolve for granted because some persons might take advantage of the demonstration to foment trouble and vandalize people’s property.

The Senate President advised Nigerian youths not to copy things happening in other countries, especially Kenya, to cause chaos in their country.

He appealed to aggrieved youths to consider the humane disposition of President Tinubu and shelve the planned protest.

According to the Senate President, Nigeria was “living on life-support” before the emergence of Tinubu as president.

“As for the Niger Delta people, especially South-South people of Nigeria, it 45 years ago that any government considered for Senate President; that was late Senate President Wais. Forty-five years after, your son was considered as Senate President. Is the time for strife? Is the time for protest?