No room for corruption, indiscipline – FG warns FRSC officers

The Federal Government says it will not tolerate any form of corruption or indiscipline among officers and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja during his first strategic meeting with Sectors and Zonal Commanding Officers (ZCOs) across the 36 states and FCT.

Akume, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr Maurice Mbaeri, said that the present administration was expecting greater efforts towards achieving zero road accidents in the country.

The SGF urged the senior officers to live above board and monitor the activities of personnel for effective traffic control.

Akume expressed delight at the zeal with which the Corps was poised to prepare its grounds for the formidable task of delivering safer roads to the general public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of Malam Shehu Mohammed, as the FRSC Corps Marshal in May 2024.

The SGF said that the appointment came with great expectations and confidence in his ability to deliver desired results based on his antecedence and pedigree.

He said that the theme of the strategy session, “Equipping Commanding Officers for Effective Performance” demonstrated the essence of the exercise.

This, he said, was to enable the corps take stock of activities, undertake necessary reviews, and explore areas for improvement towards attaining its mandate.

According to him, FRSC should work assiduously and create a safer motoring environment towards the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration.

“There is no doubt that this strategy session is a means to coordinate the big, bold steps needed to realise your ambitious goals for the corps.

“With the government’s support, the corps can record substantive achievement of its corporate strategic goals as envisaged in the 2024 Agenda.

“You are all to note, therefore, that your agency is critical to the achievement of the developmental goals of this government, being a front-line service delivery entity.

“You are therefore enjoined to commit to achieving these mandates and to live above board while doing so.

“The Federal Government will not tolerate any form of corrupt practices and indiscipline among officers and men, “he said.

Akume said the Federal Government of Nigeria recognised the fact that the development of the corps to this magnitude required collaborative efforts of governments at all levels and united sector as well as other stakeholders.

The SGF assured that the administration of Tinubu would continue to collaborate with international partners, including the World Bank and others, to ensure the provision of the needed logistics for the corps.

He added that the administration would also continue to support all noble aspirations of FRSC, especially as it concerned provision of adequate funding, other necessary administrative and strategic support for sustainable growth and development of the corps.

Akume said the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda ‘was not just a political statement by the government but a covenant between the government and the people that required all hands on deck to enable efficient service delivery.

He assured that future generations of Nigerians would be better for the modest efforts made today.

He, however, urged the management of FRSC not to rest on its oars and strived to take the corps to the next level.

He also charged the management to collaborate with other security operatives and traffic management agencies in their respective commands, as the present administration would provide necessary assistance to enhance FRSC operations.

“I am optimistic that commanding officers will be better equipped by the proceeds of this strategy session to work assiduously towards the creation of safer motoring environment in Nigeria.

“It is therefore expected that the judicious pursuit of further working tools and subsequent implementation of the corps’ current policy thrust will pave way for the entrenchment of a sustainable road safety culture.

“It will also accelerate the alignment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration.

“I therefore charge the corps to commit to deliberate actions that will ensure its operations are geared towards areas that will add value and improved safety, adherence to traffic rules, and sustained safety management in Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)