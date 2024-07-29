NNPC Boss: Coalition condemns deputy Reps spokesman, Agbese’s comment

Following his alleged comment that the chairman of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari, should be sacked, the coalition of Anioma Youths Stakeholders, Monday, called on the house of Representatives leadership to call Agbese, deputy Reps spokesman to caution him sternly from making unguarded statements.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Idi Presley Ifeanyichukwu, Convener and Enudi Marcus, Co-convener, advised Agbese to concentrate on things that would benefit his constituent.

Part of the statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Phillip Agbese who following the recent ordeal between the Dangote Refinery and regulatory authorities, said that the house won’t hesitate to call for the sack of the hardworking and performing chairman of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari.

“No doubts we are not the mouthpiece of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited but as concerned citizens with the interest of the nation at heart, we thought it proper to wade into the issue, especially as it’s one of national interest.

“Agbese alleging that the NNPCL and NMDPRA were involved in a deliberate attempt to undermine the Dangote Refinery, was careless.

“From available information, the NNPCL under Kyari has provided the needed support within designed regulatory framework to ensure that the Dangote Refinery functions optimally.

“As an honourable member of the house of representatives, Agbese should know that on issues like this, neutrality and impartiality must be the watchword.

“We find his call for the dismissal of the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Mr Farouk Ahmed flabbergasting.

“We call on the house leadership to call Agbese to order and caution him sternly from making anymore careless and unguarded”.