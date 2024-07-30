Nigerians urged to prioritise mental health amidst challenges

By Chioma Obinna

A Consultant Psychiatrist, Prof. Olarotimi Coker, has emphasised the importance of prioritising mental health in the face of Nigeria’s numerous economic challenges.

Speaking at the 2024 Leadership and Economic Summit and Unveiling of ST.RACHEAL’S People Consulting Limited in Lagos, Coker stressed the need for individuals to take responsibility for their overall well-being.

He highlighted the significance of coping mechanisms and stress management techniques in navigating life’s pressures.

Coker emphasized that mental health is a crucial component of productivity and effectiveness.

The summit themed: “Economic Prosperity: The Secrets of Audacious Leaders” and organised by St. Racheal’s People Consulting Limited, aimed to address the nation’s leadership and economic challenges.

Coker said: “It is your responsibility to integrate all the dimensions of health into your life, including your mental health. Maximise your abilities; know your creative potential; cope with the normal stresses of life and there is abundant stress in Nigeria. You must be seen to be coping because if you are not, you will not be productive and effective.”

Speaking, Mr Akinjide Adeosun, the company’s visionary, defined audacious leadership as a combination of stubbornness, fearlessness, calmness, and a deep understanding of sustainable prosperity.

The event featured discussions on the qualities of effective leaders, including visionary thinking, risk-taking, innovation, resilience, and teamwork.

Economic experts, including Prof. Joseph Nnanna from the Development Bank of Nigeria, analyzed the country’s macroeconomic landscape and its impact on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Nnanna outlined the challenges faced by MSMEs, such as high interest rates, exchange rate fluctuations, and rising operational costs. He recommended strategies to overcome these obstacles, including diversification, technology adoption, and access to finance, capacity building, and market adaptability.

Prof. Ndubisi Nwokoma, from the University of Lagos, underscored the importance of time management in achieving success.

He criticised the country’s tendency to dwell on past issues rather than focusing on solutions.

According to him, Nigeria is still battling issues that would have been solved many years ago, including power.

“One thing that is very important is how do you manage time? The currency everybody has, including Aliko Dangote, the gateman and bricklayer, is time; we all have 24 hours.

“Now what happens to you is how you manage it; make best of it, no matter your background.

“Most of the time, the country keep on doing the wrong things and keep blaming the past; a particular government will come into office and blame the past government.

“We keep on wasting time, blaming previous governments and not make any significant difference.”

The summit was attended by prominent figures, including former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.

Other speakers at the event urged individuals, business outfits and governments to provide mechanisms for raising aggressive leaders that could foster economic growth and development.