Nigeria needs more air ambulances, helicopters to save lives during disasters – Reps

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to prioritize and provide funding for the procurement of additional air ambulances and helicopters equipped with advanced medical facilities and search and rescue capabilities to be deployed to key locations across the country to enabling swift mobilisation to disaster-stricken areas.

The House also called for the review and increase of the budgetary provisions of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to enable the agency to invest in the training of its personnel to operate and maintain the equipment, and ensure that our emergency responders are well-prepared to utilize these resources effectively.

The House further mandated the Committees on Appropriation and Disaster Preparedness to liaise with the Budget Office of the Federation and take necessary measures to ensure adequate funding is provided for the agency in the 2025 budget.

The resolutions followed the adoption of an urgent motion moved by Rep Ahmed Wase in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Wase noted with concern the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies in Nigeria, which pose a significant threat to human life, livelihoods, and national security.

He further noted the critical role of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in responding to emergencies and disasters across the nation and acknowledges the need to enhance NEMA’s capacity to effectively respond to these increasing challenges.

He said, “NEMA is saddled with the responsibility of coordinating and implementing efficient disaster response and relief measures, ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens during crises. However, recent incidents have highlighted a significant gap in our emergency response capabilities, particularly in search and rescue and medical evacuation.

“The current fleet of air ambulances and helicopters is inadequate to cover our country’s vast and diverse terrain. This limitation hampers the agency’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies, particularly in remote and inaccessible areas.

“The rise in natural and man-made disasters, including floods, earthquakes, and industrial accidents, the demand for rapid response and medical evacuation has surged. Our current capabilities are stretched thin, leaving many vulnerable citizens without timely assistance.

“In emergencies, time is of the essence. Delays in search and rescue operations or medical evacuations can result in increased fatalities and injuries. Enhancing NEMA’s air capabilities will significantly reduce response times, thereby saving lives and mitigating the impact of disasters.

“The urgent need for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to acquire additional air ambulances and helicopters to enhance its capacity for search and rescue operations as well as medical evacuations, as NEMA currently has one air ambulance and one Bell 429 helicopter, which were procured since 2014 from funds appropriated by the 7th Assembly.

He further explained that the negative consequences of the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigeria Police taking over the air ambulance and helicopter from NEMA have further depleted the agency’s assets and compromised its ability to respond effectively to disasters.