Nigeria moves up in global passport ranking, secures 92nd spot [See top 10]

A new ranking by Henley and Partners has placed Nigeria at 92nd on the list of countries with the most powerful passports.

The report, released on Tuesday, draws from exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Nigeria’s position has shifted notably over the past year. In July 2023, the country was ranked 90th but has since fallen to 97th place, behind several African nations including Burundi, Cameroon, and Liberia.

The latest ranking sees Nigeria tied with Lebanon and Myanmar, with visa-free access to 45 destinations.

In the context of African countries, Nigeria ranks sixth lowest, surpassing only South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Libya, and Somalia.

Seychelles leads African countries with the highest global ranking, holding 24th place with access to 156 countries. Mauritius has climbed to 28th position, previously at 29th, with access to 150 countries. South Africa ranks third in Africa and 47th globally, with access to 106 countries.

On the global stage, Singapore maintains its top position with visa-free access to 195 destinations, an increase of three from the previous year.

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain share the second spot with access to 193 destinations. Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden are ranked third, with access to 191 destinations.

Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom are in fourth place with access to 190 destinations. Canada, along with the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Malta, holds the seventh spot, while the United States is eighth with access to 186 destinations.

At the bottom of the index, Afghanistan remains in last place with visa-free access to just 26 countries, followed by Syria with 28 and Iraq with 31—marking them as having the weakest passports globally.

Top 10 ranking of most powerful passports in the world

Singapore – 1st

France – 2nd

Germany – 2nd

Italy – 2nd

Japan – 2nd

Spain – 2nd

Austria – 3rd

Finland – 3rd

Ireland – 3rd

Luxembourg – 3rd

Netherlands – 3rd

South Korea – 3rd

Sweden – 3rd

Belgium – 4th

Denmark – 4th

New Zealand – 4th

Norway – 4th

Switzerland – 4th

United Kingdom – 4th

Australia – 5th

Portugal – 5th

Greece – 6th

Poland – 6th

Canada – 7th

Czechia – 7th

Hungary – 7th

Malta – 7th

United States – 8th

Estonia – 9th

Lithuania – 9th

United Arab Emirates – 9th

Iceland – 10th

Latvia – 10th

Slovakia – 10th

Slovenia – 10th

Vanguard News