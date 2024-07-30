Ndume cites breach of Senate tradition, rejects new office

John Alechenu

Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, has rejected the new office allocated to him by the Senate Committee on Senate Services citing a breach of Senate tradition.

The Senate Services Committee saddled with the responsibility of seeing to the welfare of Senators is currently chaired by Senator Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West)

Ndume in a letter to the committee, a copy of which was sighted by Vanguard, in Abuja, on Tuesday, said he would only occupy an office on the fourth floor being a very ranking senator.

The letter which was dated 30th July 2024, and signed by Ndume’s Chief Confidential Secretary, Shuaibu Gawu, explained that offices are traditionally allocated based on seniority.

Part of the letter, addressed to the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, and titled, “Re: Office Allocation” read:

“I am directed to inform you that, Distinguished Senator Mohammed All Ndume, has rejected the allocation of office number 3.10 by the Committee.

“This is because offices are traditionally allocated on seniority basis.

“Senator Ndume is the most Senior Senator after Sen Ahmad Lawan and will only occupy an office on the fourth floor.”

Attempts by our correspondent to speak with Ndume on the matter were futile as his aides explain that he is currently in Ghana attending a session of the ECOWAS Parliament.

However, a ranking senator who is a current principal officer told our correspondent that Ndume actually deserves an office on the fourth floor.

The Senator, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, said, “Ndume is a ranking senator. He deserves to be on the fourth floor just like former senate president, Ahmad Lawan.”