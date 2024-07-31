Nationwide protests: Unveil your identities – Emir Sanusi tells organizers

…Gov. Yusuf offers to forward demands to Tinubu

…Pro-Tinubu group denounce protest, NANS opt-out

By Bashir Bello,KANO

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has on Wednesday broken his silence by calling on organizers of the August 1st nationwide protests against bad governance to unveil their identities.

The monarch made the call during a stakeholders meeting which has in attendance the Traditional, religious leaders and business communities convened by the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf on the planned nationwide protests at the Kano State government house.

“I am not against the protest but who are the organizers of the protest and what are their agendas? We need to know all these before joining the protest,” he said.

The Monarch, however, charged the youths to desist from joining the protest.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf said he is not against the protest but the protest must be peaceful and free from violence by miscreants waiting to take advantage of the situation to cause destruction and loot peoples properties.

Governor Yusuf invited the protesters to bring forward their demands or he will offer to come to them wherever they are to collect their demands, after which he will lead a delegation for onward conveyance to the President.

“I will mobilize a special delegation from the state comprising of Traditional rulers, Businessmen and Ulamas to deliver to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu all your demands.

“Given the economic position of Kano in Nigeria and the African continent, protests especially violent one, will destabilize peace and the economy,” he said.

The Governor said it got credible intelligence information about plots by some disgruntled elements to mobilize thugs, give them weeds and red caps to carry out looting during the protest under disguise as members of the kwankwassiya.

He called on the security agencies to arrest anyone found looting during the protest, saying they are not the NNPP members.

In a related development, a pro-Tinubu group, under aegis of Jaoji Organizations for Renewed Hope Agenda, said they are not in support of the protest describing it as counterproductive.

Speaking through their leader, Nasiru Bala Jaoji, said the protest will not yield desired outcomes but instead worsen the situation.

“While registering worries about particular policies of any government is democratic, but planning to cause crisis of any nature, under whatever name is condemned by right thinking citizens. Our many hardships did not start with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“While acknowledging the hardship being faced by Nigerians, President Tinubu assured that adjustment being made in some of his administration’s policies. As a listening leader, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that things will change for better.

“On behalf of all the people who gathered here, particularly our mothers and sisters, women, we are not supporting any protest at this critical period of national development and cohesion. With no clear cut organizers, it simply means there is hidden agenda. Which we totally reject.

“Peaceful and united Nigeria is always our hope and interest. Some African countries, Libya, Somalia, DRC, Sudan among others are still in crisis because of similar protests that were hijacked by hoodlums and unpatriotic elements,” Jaoji said.

Similarly, a student body, National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Zone A under the leadership of Comrade Ismail Ambaddi announced their resolve to withdraw from the nationwide protests.

Ambaddi who had earlier vowed to participate in the protest, however, urged the students to desist from participating in any protest that might jeopardize their academic pursuit.