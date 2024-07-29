Nationwide protest: Delta CP orders massive deployment of police officers 

…Tells organizers to furnish command with relevant details

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – AHEAD of the planned nationwide protest against economic hardship in the country, Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abaniwonda Olufemi, has ordered massive deployment of offices across the state to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

He also called on organizers of the protest in the State to furnish the command with relevant details.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe who disclosed this in a statement, listed the

required details to include the proposed protest/assembling point and routes;

expected duration of the protest; names

and contact details of protest leaders and organizers and measures to prevent hijack by criminal elements.

Edafe, in the statement, said: “CP Olufemi Abaniwonda urged both the organizers and those embarking on the protest to cooperate with the command to ensure that the proposed protest is carried out peacefully without being hijacked by unscrupulous persons

“The CP assures residents in the state that the command will deploy all available resources to ensure that residents are protected during and after the protest and will continue to maintain law and order throughout the state.

“Those participating in any form of protest are therefore advised to ensure that they maintain the sanctity of public gathering and lawful assembly and avoid acts capable of leading to a breakdown of law and order in the state. To this end, the CP has ordered massive deployment across the state to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

“Undercover Police operatives from the State Intelligence Department have also been deployed to monitor activities during the protest and also identify miscreants who want to cause mayhem during the protest.”