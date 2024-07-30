Name nationwide protests sponsors – APC diaspora tells DSS

DSS operatives

Mr Ayoola Lawal, former Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to reveal the sponsors of the planned nationwide protests publicly.

Lawal in a statement on Tuesday stressed the need for transparency to maintain public trust and for Nigerians to know the motives of the people behind the protest.

He said that the DSS’s recent warnings about the protest had sparked significant concerns.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DSS, in a statement on Thursday by its spokesperson, Mr Peter Afunanya, described the motive behind the protest as political.

The DSS in the statement said the protest organised to address economic hardships and governance issues in Nigeria, was allegedly being manipulated by certain individuals and groups.

Lawal, the immediate past APC Chairman in the Scandinavian countries, noted that publicly naming the sponsors would serve several purposes.

“Firstly, it will clarify whether these individuals or groups genuinely represent the interests and grievances of the Nigerian populace or if they are pursuing personal or political agendas.

“Transparency is vital to ensure the public can distinguish between legitimate calls for action and potential manipulation by those with nefarious intentions.

“Moreover, the DSS has expressed concerns that the protest can lead to violence and disrupt public peace,” he said.

Lawal said that while maintaining security was paramount, it was equally important to respect Nigerians’ fundamental rights.

“But the DSS’s warning, without specific details or evidence, risks being perceived as an attempt to suppress dissent and can further erode public trust in governmental institutions.

“It is essential to approach this situation with a commitment to democratic principles. President Bola Tinubu’s administration has made efforts to address the underlying issues driving public discontent.

“The present administration is addressing such economic hardship in Nigeria, social inequities, taking the blame for the non-performance of state and local governments.

“President Tinubu cannot be tagged as suppressing the protest because he has been seen working around the clock, dialoguing and pleading for more time.

“There is a need for patience so Nigerians can start enjoying the rewards of their patience and fruits of the prosperity foundation the present administration has already been laying,” he said.

Lawal called on all elected representatives, government appointees, traditional leaders, and ruling political party members to engage in open dialogue with the organisers of the protest.

“Constructive engagement can lead to peaceful resolutions and demonstrate the government’s responsiveness to the needs and concerns of its citizens.

“While the DSS must prevent violence and ensure public safety, it must also uphold Nigerians’ constitutional rights.

“Naming the sponsors of the protest is a step toward transparency and accountability, fostering a more open and democratic society.

“I appeal to all potential protesters to reconsider their approach and give President Tinubu more time to deliver on his mandate,” Lawal said.

He urged Nigerians to hold their state and local government leadership accountable