NABTEB launches digital platform, moves to end backlogs of certificates

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), yesterday flagged-off its Digital Certificate Platform (NDCP) which it said would help address the issues of backlogs of certificates suffered by students.

The Registrar, Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Mercy Isiugo-Abanihe at the ceremony said the digital platform which is now operational, would not only help the students to access their results but employers of labour who would want to ascertain the veracity of the would-be applicants are parading as their results.

She said “It is therefore interesting to note that this problem will soon become a thing of today’s flag-off, as candidates located anywhere in the world can go to the internet and have access to their certificates by visiting the NDCP.

“Also, employers of labour, tertiary education institutions now have easy access (to verify the authenticity of certificates presented by their employees or applicants.

“Permit me, therefore to say that this idea to develop a digital certificate platform which was birthed under my leadership, will, by the grace of God, make life much easier for all concerned stakeholders of NABTEB in Nigeria and the diaspora.

“The NABTEB Digital Certificate platform is a technologically enforced platform that makes it easy and faster for candidates to get access to their certificates through web devices, including mobile phones.

“It allows candidates to make requests, make payment and, thereafter, generate and download their certificates. This will undeniably go a long way to eliminate the problem of having a backlog of outstanding certificates”, Isiugo-Abanihe said.

On the part of the Director of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Ministry of Education, Issa Abubakar, he commended NABTEB for its feat in technological advancement.