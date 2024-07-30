N70,000 minimum wage attestation to Tinubu’s love for Nigerian workers – Sen Lado

By Henry Umoru

THE Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado has said that the prompt signing of the Minimum Wage Act Bill into law, demonstrates the President’s love for Nigerian workers.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, Lado who noted that the signing of the bill further demonstrated that the President was a man of his words, said: “The signing of the Minimum Wage bill into law by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is both a promise kept and a demonstration of his people-centric governance model.

“Tinubu promised to pay a living wage to Nigerian workers during his electioneering campaigns and he has kept to that promise.

“He did not stop there. He ensured that there is a provision in the Minimum Wage Act which now makes it mandatory to review the national minimum wage every three years as against five years in the amended Act.

“This shows that workers take home pay will continue to take them home under the present administration.”

The Special Adviser who hailed President Tinubu for keeping to his promise to pay Nigeria workers a living wage, which became a reality just a little over one year of his administration, said, “the President deserves the commendation of all for staying true to his promise,” he said.

Lado who also commended Nigerian workers for their resilience and contribution to nation building over the years, urged them to put in more effort in the delivery of effective services for the growth and development of the nation.

He further commended the Organised Labour Movement led by President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero and President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo, adding that their painstaking, mature and peaceful negotiations led to the over 100 per cent rise in workers’ wages from N30,000 to N70,000.

Lado equally commended the National Assembly, led President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass for the swift passage of the Minimum Wage Bill, just as he said that their dedication to the cause of the Nigerian workers and unflinching support for the people -oriented policies and programmes of the Tinubu led administration stood them out.

According to him, the National Assembly had since the return of democracy in 1999, demonstrated patriotism and zeal for the welfare of Nigerians, just as he commended the leadership of the Organised Private Sector and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for not only aligning themselves with President Tinubu’s vision for enhanced pay package for Nigerian workers but also agreeing to pay workers the new minimum wage.

He said that the empathy, love and care demonstrated by President Tinubu in ensuring the overall welfare of Nigerians in the last one year was only a tip of the iceberg and that more of the economic policies initiated by him will soon begin to bear fruit.