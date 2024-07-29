N70,000 Minimum Wage a promise kept by Tinubu, says Sen Lado

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE prompt signing of the Minimum Wage Act (Amendment) Bill into law by President Bola Tinubu is both a promise kept and a demonstration of his love for Nigerian workers.

Special Adviser to the President on Senate matters, Senator Basheer Lado, made this assertion in a statement in Abuja, shortly after President Tinubu signed the minimum wage bill into law.

He said: “The signing of the minimum wage bill into law by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is both a promise kept and a demonstration of his people-centric governance model.

“Tinubu promised to pay a living wage to Nigerian workers during his electioneering campaigns and he has kept that promise.

“He did not stop there, he ensured that there is a provision in the Minimum Wage Act which now makes it mandatory to review the National Minimum Wage every three years as against five years in the amended Act.

“This shows that workers take home pay will continue to take them home under the present administration.”

He commended the President for keeping his promise to pay Nigeria workers a living wage, which became a reality just a little over one year of his administration in office.

“The President deserves the commendation of all for stay true to his promise,” Lado said.

Lado also commended Nigerian workers for their resilience and contribution to nation building over the years and urged them to redouble their efforts in the delivery of effective services for the betterment of the citizenry.

He also commended the organised labour movement in the country led by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero and the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo, for their painstaking, mature and peaceful negotiations that led to the over 100 per cent increase in workers’ wages from N30,000.00 to N70,000.00 by President Tinubu.

Lado further lauded all members of the 10th National Assembly ably led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abass for their swift passage of the Minimum Wage Bill which has now been assented to by the President.

He noted that their dedication to the cause of the Nigerian workers and unflinching support for the people -oriented policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration mark them out as a very patriotic lot with nationalistic zeal to ensure the welfare of Nigerians since 1999.

He commended the leadership of the organised Private Sector and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for keying into the President’s vision for enhanced pay package for Nigerian workers in agreeing to pay workers the new minimum wage.

He assured workers in particular and Nigerians in general that the empathy, love and care already demonstrated by the President in ensuring the overall welfare of Nigerians in the last one year, is just a tip of the iceberg compared to when the many economic policies he has initiated take root and begin to bear fruits.