Meet Korals BL; young talented artist on the rise

Young and sensational artist Korals BL is a Nigerian-born Afropop singer and songwriter, who has a plethora more to offer and is readily carving his own path into becoming a voice in the future of next-gen music star.

Fijabi Kelly Bolu popular known as Korals BL is a Nigerian afro-pop singer and songwriter, born on 13th of May 2009, in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos state to the family of Mr and Mrs Fijabi.

Korals BL released his first official single titled NO WAHALA (PEACE AND LOVE) in February 2024. Korals BL in a bid to remain consistent released a new song titled “LOST”, an original proper Afro-fusion song laced with good instrumentals with nice lyric flows.

Lost is currently making waves and playing across all Radio Stations in Nigeria and across Africa.

Korals BL has awesomely showcased his potential and capability as a newcomer with a lot of talents. In his interview on Jordan FM, he speaks about his journey to the entertainment industry, challenges, and success story among others.

“My upbringing was remarkably intriguing, originating from a disadvantaged neighborhood, where my parents tirelessly endeavored to bring about positive change.

“From early on, we imbibed the principles of diligence and commitment, learning the significance of hard work.” he said.