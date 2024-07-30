Makinde’s representation in Ondo East/West federal constituency best in history –Constituents

Gov Makinde

Some constituents in Ondo East/West federal constituency have denounced claims by a faceless, unregistered and inknown group that the lawmaker representiing them at the green chamber of the National Assembly, Hon, Dr Abiola Makinde has relocated abroad.



The concerned constituents while describing the claims as falsehood noted that such claim is just one of those moves by possible aspirant for 2024 and 2027 elections who are bent on tarnishing the image of Honourable Makinde, a foremost leader to be reckoned with in Ondo Kingdom politics.



Chief Johnson Akinlosotu, a traditional chief in Ondo said: “This online group is not known to the constituents, we have never heard of such and we do not know what they represent.



“We have not authorised them to speak on behalf of Ondo East and West Federal Constituency. Members of the public are assured that these allegations are for sinister or political motives.



“They have not carried out any progressive cause in this constituency at any point in time nor do they have any antecedents in the constituency.

“We are proud of the representation of Hon. (Dr) Abiola Peter Makinde PhD which has been the best form of representation in the history of this city.”

Also reacting, leader of the Student Union Government of Adeyemi, Comrade Okunade Ibrahim, while condemning the group pushing the false narratives said:“where were they when Hon Makinde successfully pushed the bill to change the status of Adeyemi from a college of Education to a Federal University? Did they commend him anywhere? Where were they when Hon. Makinde annually distributed instructional materials to students in his constituency? Where were all these people when Hon Makinde also constructed a public library for Ondo students? Where were they to commend Hon. Makinde when he sponsored over 25 people for overseas abroad study in Uk, Sweden, Norway, US, Canada and many more? We are proud of our MHR in all ramifications.”

Chief Mrs Fayehun, Ondo West APC woman leader, said the publications were the handiwork of desperate politicians who started 2027 politics too early.

She urged them to instead of attacking a working Member House of Representatives to accelerate their political chances, they should rather put in the hard work at grassroots level. Oshaprapra, she says Is our dear son in whom we are well pleased. His annual Thanksgiving feeds over 5000 people with gifts to go home with.

Comrade Kayode Folajogun, President of Ondo Ekimogun Youth Congress, a recognised youth body in Ondo Kingdom also said: “As a youth body, we do not recognize “Ekimogun Roundtable” as well as its destructive allegations on the person of the MHR while masquerading it as advocacy for the good people of Ondo East and West. They may be a group of disgruntled opposition whose formation is being sponsored solely to commence a political round of propaganda against Hon Makinde.”

“The closeness he shares with his constituents back home has never been called into question either.

“The performance of Hon Makinde both in his primary and oversight functions are all on social media and easily verifiable. He has constantly shuttled Abuja and Ondo State almost every weekend in the past six months before the National Assembly recently went on recess.

“On March 27th, Hon Abiola Makinde paid an unscheduled visit to the Ondo City Children Park and Zoo currently under construction and due for commissioning soon.

“On April 1st, the MHR unveiled “Ekiwood Movie Village” which, when completed, it will be the biggest movie village in Ondo state. On April 5, Hon Makinde was also seen distributing welfare packages to the aged in his constituency tagged “Let the Old Rejoice 2.0.”

“On April 8th, Hon Makinde was seen receiving Prof Damilola Olawuyi SAN, Chairperson of the United Nations Working group on Business and Human Rights,as part of his oversight function as Chairman House Committee on Human Rights.

“Also on May 11th, Hon Makinde joined other well-wishers at the birthday of Pa Reuben Fasoranti in his Akure home. May 12th, he paid another visit to check on the progress of the Ondo City Children Park and Zoo.

“On May 15th, he attended Defense Space Administration Abuja Seminar 2024. On May 22, Fellowship of Adeyemi Federal University of Education was confered on Hon Makinde. May 30th, Hon Makinde was seen hosting Children’s day with children of his constituency, distributing books and educational materials to them.

“And finally, just before the House went on recess, Hon. Makinde was a discussant at the YemiFash Online News Platform interactive session and dinner on June 2nd, 2024. All of which now begs the question of how Hon Makinde has relocated to the US as alleged by the group,” Folajogun informed.

Is Makinde the only parliamentarian voted for in 2023 within Ondo East and West Local Government? This is a clear indication of a desperate politician behind this propaganda.