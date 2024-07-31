‘Make merry,’ Onyeka Onwenu on how she wants to be buried

Onyeka Onwenu

Onyeka Onwenu, the revered Nigerian singer, actress, and activist, in a poignant reflection shared three years ago, articulated her wishes for how she would like to be remembered and buried.

In an opinion piece published in Premium Times in 2021, Onwenu shared her wishes for how she would like to be remembered and laid to rest.

Onwenu passed away on Tuesday night at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after collapsing at Mrs. Stella Okoli’s birthday party.

The news of her passing marks the end of an era for a figure whose influence spanned music, film, activism, journalism, and politics.

Known for her powerful voice and significant contributions to Nigerian culture, she requested a modest and private farewell.

Onwenu wrote, “Do it quickly, quietly, and privately,” emphasizing that her burial should be free from excessive fanfare. She asked her loved ones to “mourn, yes, but not excessively,” preferring instead that they celebrate her life with “prayers and lighthearted moments.”

Her illustrious career included notable roles such as chairing the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture and serving as a judge on the X Factor series.

Her musical legacy features enduring hits like ‘One Love’ and ‘You and I,’ and she is also known for her autobiography, ‘My Father’s Daughter.’

In her 2021 reflection, Onwenu further detailed her wishes: “Celebrate me with prayers, lunch, or dinner afterwards. Share some jokes about me and laugh. Make merriment, and then go about your business. If my friends want to celebrate me, they should do so while I am alive, so that I can enjoy it with them, not when I am gone and have no idea about this. That is me Onyeka Onwenu.”

Vanguard News